PC Jeweller Becomes Debt-Free on September 25, 2026

NEW DELHI, September 25, 2026: PC Jeweller Limited has achieved a significant financial milestone by becoming debt-free as of September 25, 2026, marking an important development in the company’s ongoing financial and business transformation.

The company has formally communicated the development to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and has also shared the announcement with leading news agencies Press Trust of India (PTI) and Asian News International (ANI).

The debt-free status marks a significant step in PC Jeweller’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and provides the company with a stronger balance sheet as it continues to focus on its core jewellery business and future growth.

Commenting on the development, the company said that becoming debt-free is an important milestone in its journey and reflects the progress made by the organisation in strengthening its financial position. The company also acknowledged the support of its customers, employees, business partners and other stakeholders.

PC Jeweller said it remains focused on its core operations, customer engagement and strengthening its presence in the jewellery market.

The company’s latest milestone comes as it continues its efforts to build a financially stronger and sustainable business for the long term.

About PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller Limited is an Indian jewellery company engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and retailing jewellery. The company offers a range of jewellery products across categories and operates through its retail network in India.

(This is a press release by PC Jeweller)