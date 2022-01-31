STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Consistent increase in construction of National Highways/roads since FY14; 13,327 kms constructed in 2020-21: Survey

The significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming infrastructure as the backbone for any economy, the Economic Survey on Monday said there has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14, with 13,327 kms constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20.

The Survey further said the extent and quality of infrastructure determine the ability of a country to utilise its comparative advantage and enable cost competitiveness.

"Infrastructure is the back bone for any economy," the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament said.

It said in 2021-22 (till September), 3,824 kms of road network was constructed.

"There has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14 with 13,327 kms of roads constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20, indicating an increase of 30.2 per cent over the previous year," it said.

According to the Survey, the significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year -- a reflection of the impetus given by the government to a critical sector that generates employment and supports infrastructure during a pandemic year.

It also noted that road infrastructure is widely recognised as a potent means of socio-economic integration and is vital for the economic development of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Survey Union Budget Budget Session Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp