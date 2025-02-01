Big ticket Ulips to attract long-term capital gains tax at 12.5 per cent

MUMBAI: High ticket Ulips (unit-linked insurance plans) held for over one year will now attract capital gains tax at 12.5% from April 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified, ending the ambiguity about whether such gains should be taxed as long-term capital gains (LTCG) or as income from other sources.

This clarification was made necessary after the exemption limit was lowered to an annual premium of Rs 2.5 lakh in the budget 2021 and any returns on a premium above Rs 2.5 lakh were made taxable in the hand of the Ulip investor.

According to the budget 2025, Ulips with an annual premium exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh will now be taxed as capital gains on withdrawals. The amendment will be effective from April 1, 2026, she said, adding the applicable tax rate will be 12.5%. Earlier, there was ambiguity about whether such gains should be taxed as long-term capital gains or as income from other sources.

With the new proposal, the taxation framework is further refined, ensuring uniform treatment of proceeds from Ulips as capital gains, thus aligning Ulips more closely with equity mutual funds and is expected to impact investors who previously used these policies for tax-efficient wealth accumulation.

"Sub-section (1B) of the said section provides that any amount received under a Ulip, where the exemption under Section 10(10D) does not apply, shall be taxed under the head of capital gains and deemed as income of the recipient for the year in which it is received. The amendment extends this provision to all such Ulips and will be effective from April 1, 2026, impacting assessment year 2026-27 onwards," says the Finance Bill 2025.