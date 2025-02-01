Budget 2025: Global Capability Centres to be promoted in tier-2 cities

BENGALURU: With the growing number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country, the government is now focusing on expanding it to tier-2 cities as well.

"A national framework will be formulated as guidance to states for promoting Global Capability Centres in emerging tier 2 cities. This will suggest measures for enhancing the availability of talent and infrastructure," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday.

Lalit Ahuja, CEO ANSR, said the proposed framework for expanding GCCs into tier-2 cities marks a strategic pivot in the country's tech evolution and the recognition of the immense potential of GCCs as a force multiplier to our economic growth.

"With 80 per cent of global firms yet to establish GCCs in India, this initiative unlocks tremendous potential for transforming India's attractiveness as the global GCC capital, while creating millions of skilled jobs across the country's emerging urban centres," he said.

With over 1.9 million professionals employed by GCCs in India, continued investment in skilling initiatives will not only drive business growth but also contribute to broader societal progress, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, said.

As of 2024, over 450 Forbes Global 2000 companies have established GCCs in India.

ANSR in its recent report said by 2030, India could host around 620 Forbes 2000 enterprises. Bengaluru has emerged as the dominant GCC hub, hosting over 285 Forbes Global 2000 companies and employing more than 560,000 professionals.

Hyderabad follows closely, with over 110 Forbes Global 2000 companies that employ more than 190,000 professionals. Non-metro cities like Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, and Coimbatore find their name in the list of emerging cities, preferred for GCCs.