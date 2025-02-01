Budget 2025: Government raises FDI limit in insurance sector to 100 per cent, industry welcomes move with caution

BENGALURU: In a major policy shift aimed at attracting greater capital inflows into the insurance sector, the government has increased the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit from 74 per cent to 100 per cent. While the industry has welcomed the move, experts caution that it may bring regulatory complexities that need to be carefully addressed.

"This enhanced limit will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Industry leaders believe the increase in FDI will encourage more global players to enter the Indian market.

Sanjay Agarwal, senior director at CareEdge Ratings, said, "In pursuit of insurance for all, the enhanced FDI limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent from 74 per cent would provide necessary growth capital for the industry."