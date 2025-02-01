Union Budget 2025: Defence Budget gets enhanced by Rs 59,669 crore

NEW DELHI: The Defence Budget allocated by the government for 2025-26 for the Ministry of Defence has been pegged at Rs 6,81,210.27 Crore. The allocation for the same was Rs 6,21,540.85 crore for 2024-25. It is an increase of Rs 59,669.42 crore.

Last year's budget allocation was increased by Rs 28,003.21 crore over the Defence Budget for 2023-24 which was Rs 5,93,537.64 lakh crore.

With this, in percentage terms, the Defence Budget for the Financial Year 2025-26 has been increased by 9.6 per cent.

As a breakup of the Budget Estimate (2025-26), it comes to the Capital Outlay of Rs 180,000 crore, Defence Services (Revenue) is to the tune of Rs 311,732 crore (282,773) and the Defence Pensions will be Rs 160,795 crore. For the years 2024-25, it existed at Rs 172,000 crore, Rs 282,773 and Rs 141,205 under the Capital, Revenue and Pension subheads respectively.

Capital Outlay is for fresh purchases of the systems, equipment and raising of the military infrastructure. Allocation to the Armed Forces for revenue expenditure (Other than Salary) is meant for sustenance and operational commitment.