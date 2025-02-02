Budget 2025: A push for healthcare excellence

The Union Budget 2025-26 reflects a decisive step towards strengthening India’s healthcare and economic landscape. With a clear focus on expanding access to quality medical care, fostering innovation, and building a skilled workforce, it underscores the government’s commitment to holistic well-being.

Boosting healthcare through ‘Heal in India’

A pivotal step in this transformation is the “Heal in India” initiative, which seeks to establish India as a premier medical destination by enhancing healthcare capacity and fostering private sector participation. By streamlining visa norms and strengthening hospital infrastructure, this initiative not only boosts medical tourism but also improves domestic healthcare delivery.

Day care centres: Lifesaving intervention with benefits

Complementing this initiative is the establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals, with 200 centres set to launch in 2025-26. These facilities will decentralise cancer care, making treatment more accessible while reducing the burden on tertiary hospitals. The ripple effect of this move is profound. Additionally, the exemption of 36 life-saving drugs from Basic Customs Duty will make critical treatments more affordable.

Investing in skill development to bridge gaps

Ensuring healthcare accessibility requires a skilled workforce, and the budget has proposed 75,000 new medical seats over next five years. This expansion will address the existing doctor-patient ratio gap and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Viksit Bharat: A future of growth & opportunity

Beyond healthcare, the budget paves the way for a more prosperous and self-reliant India by prioritising economic empowerment, workforce skilling, and digital innovation. The new income tax slabs, eliminating tax liability for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, will enhance disposable income, boost consumer spending, and drive investments across sectors.

With greater financial flexibility, individuals and businesses alike will have increased opportunities to save, invest and innovate, fuelling growth in areas such as technology, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. The budget’s emphasis on skill development and AI-driven education will also equip India’s workforce for jobs of the future, ensuring that the country remains competitive.

By integrating economic incentives with strategic investments in human capital and innovation, the budget strengthens the foundation for Viksit Bharat. These transformative measures will not only drive economic resilience but also create a future where opportunity and progress reach every citizen.

Dr Preetha Reddy

Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals