Budget 2025 supports growth but needs stronger focus on innovation: CavinKare CMD

India’s economic landscape is evolving amid global uncertainties, yet the country remains on a strong growth trajectory. The Union Budget 2025 reinforces India’s commitment to inclusive growth, fiscal discipline, and economic competitiveness.

With a strong push for infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, the budget lays a foundation for long-term expansion. Increased public investments, skilling programmes, and ease of doing business reforms benefit industries from MSMEs and startups to large-scale manufacturing and exports.

For FMCG, the budget aligns with economic priorities while addressing industry challenges. It focuses on four key pillars — poor, youth, farmers, and women — ensuring increased credit availability to drive entrepreneurship and job creation. The MSME credit guarantee limit has doubled to Rs 10 crore, while microcredit card limits of Rs 5 lakh will enhance liquidity and boost consumption.

Agriculture and food processing receive a major boost with the six-year pulses mission and expansion of Kisan Credit Card limits from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. These interventions will strengthen farm incomes, bolster rural purchasing power, and create a positive ripple effect on FMCG demand.

Infrastructure investments, crucial for industry-wide growth, have been prioritised. The Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loan for state capital expenditure will enhance logistics and distribution networks, benefiting FMCG, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Additionally, the tax-free income threshold increase to Rs 12 lakh will leave more disposable income in consumers’ hands, driving higher discretionary spending.