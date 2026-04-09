Two from Jharkhand-based mobile theft gang arrested by Ahmedabad police

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Police squad arrested two persons of an inter-state mobile theft gang targeting crowded IPL match venues, and seized 21 stolen mobile phones and other valuables.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Ahmedabad City Zone-3 team led by DCP Rupal Solanki swooped in near Kalupur railway station and intercepted the two accused--Raghu Mahto and Vikram Mahto. The police seized stolen goods and other travel documents such as Aadhaar cards and flight tickets.

Investigators revealed that the accused arrived from Jharkhand by flight and targeted IPL crowds near packed metro exits, stadium gates, and other transit hubs.

“The moment the accused snatches a mobile, it disappears instantly hidden inside a specially designed vest. There is no second glance, no suspicion,” said DCP Rupal Solanki, detailing the gang’s slick execution model.

From outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to Ahmedabad’s IPL match on April 4, the gang was already active, lifting phones in seconds.

From Mehsana to Anand, from Adalaj to Kalupur station, no phones were spared.