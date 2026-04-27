Fire breaks out at commercial building in Ahmedabad; 25 rescued safely, no casualties

A fire broke out at a commercial building near Shyamal Crossroads in Ahmedabad on Monday, rapidly spreading from the ground floor to upper levels and trapping several people, officials said.

At least 25 persons stranded on the top floor, including those inside a gym, were rescued safely by fire personnel, with no casualties reported. Some two-wheelers parked in the building were damaged in the blaze.

The incident occurred at Shangrila-2 Arcade, a four-storey structure housing a private bank branch on the ground floor and offices and a gym on the upper floors.

Officials said the fire apparently originated near an ATM facility inside the bank on the ground floor before quickly intensifying, spreading to the parking area and higher levels. Firefighters brought the situation under control and ensured the safe evacuation of those trapped.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services sent 38 fire tenders to the spot after getting a call at around 10.15 am, an official of the fire control room said.

The fire started near the bank premises and spread upwards, with smoke engulfing the upper floors, divisional fire officer Kaizad Dastoor said.