Nigerian handler, Jaipur link under scanner after Rs 14.16 crore meth haul in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: In a major breakthrough against Gujarat's narcotics network, Ahmedabad's Naroda Police have seized methamphetamine worth Rs 14.16 crore and arrested a Mumbai-based courier who was working for a Nigerian drug handler.

The operation has exposed an international trafficking route stretching from Nigeria to Jaipur and Mumbai, prompting a wider hunt for key operatives behind the syndicate.

Ahmedabad City Police have struck a major blow to an international drug trafficking network, seizing methamphetamine worth Rs 14.16 crore and tracing a supply chain that stretches from Nigeria to Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The high-value narcotics haul near Nana Chiloda Circle has led to the arrest of a key courier and provided investigators with fresh leads into a sophisticated cross-border drug racket operating through multiple Indian cities.

The operation unfolded after Naroda Police received specific intelligence about a suspect allegedly carrying contraband through the Nana Chiloda area.

Acting swiftly, officers laid a surveillance trap near Nana Chiloda Garnala and intercepted a suspicious individual moving through the locality. What initially appeared to be an ordinary travel bag turned out to contain one of the largest drug recoveries in the area.

The detained man was identified as Mohammed Sajid Sheikh, a resident of Andheri West in Mumbai.

During a detailed search, police discovered five large biscuit boxes packed inside his travel bag. Instead of food products, the boxes allegedly concealed methamphetamine in powder and crystal form, carefully hidden to evade detection.

Addressing the media, Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathod described the operation as a significant success against organised narcotics trafficking.

"Based on source based intelligence received by the Zone 4 police team, surveillance was mounted near Nana Chiloda. The suspect was intercepted and examined under the provisions of the NDPS Act. During the search, 7.84 kilograms of methamphetamine was recovered from Mohammed Sajid Sheikh, a resident of Andheri West, Maharashtra. The seized narcotics have an estimated market value of Rs 14,16,80,000," Rathod said.