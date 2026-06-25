Congress to launch nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Pradhan's resignation over NEET row

AHMEDABAD: Opposition Congress on Thursday announced a nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, and also to seek a comprehensive overhaul of the country's examination system.

The first phase of this 40-day campaign titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) will culminate with a "Delhi Chalo" protest march on August 9, a party leader said.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Satej Patil alleged that repeated examination irregularities had created a "massive trust deficit" among students and jeopardised the future of lakhs of aspirants.

Patil, a legislator from Maharashtra, said nearly 23 lakh students appeared for NEET after years of preparation, but only around two lakh would eventually secure admission to medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

"They talk about running a country of 130 crore people, but they cannot even conduct an examination properly for 23 lakh students.

It is such a tedious exam, and they are failing to conduct it properly," the former Maharashtra minister said.

He said the issue was not just limited to paper leaks or re-examination, and had severely eroded the faith of students in the system.

"The confidence students had that they would get marks based on what they studied is gone. That trust has been shattered. This is a massive trust deficit among the youth of the entire country," he said.

The party announced the nationwide outreach campaign covering 28 cities, targeting students, job aspirants, coaching hubs, college campuses and libraries.

Under the programme, Congress leaders will conduct leaflet distribution drives, street-corner meetings and campus outreach activities beginning June 30.

Patil alleged that paper leaks had become a recurring phenomenon and accused the government of failing to hold the masterminds accountable.