Ahmedabad woman arrested after her infant falls, dies in water tank; police allege attempt to conceal incident

AHMEDABAD: A woman was arrested in Ahmedabad after she allegedly failed to save her two-and-a-half month old daughter after the infant fell into a water tank and instead tried to hide the incident.

The incident was reported from the residential area of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad.

The infant's father, Deepak Makwana, received a frantic call from a neighbour, while he was waiting in a queue to book a gas cyclinder, asking him to rush home.

When he reached home, he saw his daughter lying limp with a crowd gathered around, and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

However, later, Deepak filed a complaint against his wife, Monica Makwana. He said she initially broke down but then confessed to a series of events that led to the infant's death.

Based on the complaint, the Amraiwadi Police registered a case of culpable homicide and took Monica into custody.

Monica reportedly told her husband, “When I went to start the motor, my daughter was with me. Suddenly, she slipped from my hands and fell straight into the water tank. I tried to pull her out, but she kept slipping deeper inside. I panicked… I got scared.”

She further said that instead of raising an alarm, she tried covering up the incident.

“I was terrified of what would happen to me. In fear, I closed the tank lid and covered it with a tarpaulin,” she allegedly confessed.