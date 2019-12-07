Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to echo with Khasi hip-hop from Shillong

They have established themselves as powerful voices representing the youth of the North East.

Hip-hop band Khasi from Meghalaya

BENGALURU: When Ritik Roy Malngiang aka Big Ri was asked what the name ‘Khasi Bloodz’ means, he said, “Khasi Bloodz is a brotherhood, a family. But to me, it means people who belong to the Khasi community.”

The hip-hop group from Meghalaya, which started in late 2009, is the first Khasi hip-hop group in India and is all set to entertain Bengalureans with their music at the Echoes of Earth festival during the weekend. Their music is influenced by old-school music, hip hop from the ’90s, jazz and rock. They have established themselves as powerful voices representing the youth of the North East.

“Hip-hop and I were acquainted when my brother brought home the Marshal Mathers LP and Dr Dre’s Chronic. After that, I heard TuPac and Biggie and they still dominate a few of my playlists. I rapped for the first time when I was in ninth grade with my school friends and it’s been a part of my life ever since,” says Big Ri, adding that he often finds himself conflicted whenever he ponders on questions concerning the power of imagination. “So my rap circles around the topic of Yin and Yang,” he says.

Donbok Kharkongor, the rapper of Khasi Bloodz, also works as a cook to pay his bills. Lead rapper of the band Meba Ofilia is a 24-year-old law student whose first love has always been music. She won the Best Indian Act at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards a few months ago for her track, Done Talking, featuring MC Big Ri.

“Khasi Bloodz don’t have just one source of inspiration because we don’t make music concentrated on just one thing or area. We make music on social causes, issues and personal lives as well. In a nutshell, we draw inspiration from the universe and from our roots, our native and personal identity of who we are and where we belong from,” she says.

International music scene has reinforced the realms of music and it’s the same in North East as well, says Big Ri. “More and more artistes are coming out of their shell and making great music these days,” he says.
As CE asks about the band’s future plans, Ofilia says, “We’re doing so many things, but we focus on each and every field — be it interviews, music recordings, videos, shows. We’re handling it pretty well, with Imti (Kharkongor) as our manager. He’s doing a great job.”

