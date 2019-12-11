Reading between lines

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sound of a library is almost synonymous with silence. But the opposite is encouraged at the Human Library Bangalore. Here, humans with interesting experiences or stories double up as books a reader can check out. But the best part? Nobody will ‘sshh’ you for talking. Slated to take place on Sunday, the 13th chapter of the library marks its last for the year and aims to have a reader walk away having found more similarities than differences with a human book.

“The point is for the reader to have a face-to-face interaction with someone, whom they have otherwise seen as an outside, hear a firsthand account of their experiences and, in the process, have their notions and prejudices about these books undone,” explains Anurag Pankajakshan, a librarian at Human Library Bangalore.

The 27-year-old has been involved with the initiative since its inception in 2017 and says past events have seen books that touched various themes like gender and sexuality, mental health, physical health, disabilities, caste, and relationships. “Some of the books this time are a bisexual person focusing on mental health, a polyamorous person, living with a physical disability, an abuse survivor, and a hemophiliac,” he adds.

For Anagha P, the platform provides a chance to talk about her journey with polyamory, and discuss some concepts or myths associated with it. But there’s more to the event than just meeting new people and indulging in an experience that humanises such conversations. “Someone once asked me if heartbreaks were easier in a polyamorous relationship since there are other people to support me. These conversations bring up questions I’ve never thought about before,” says the digital marketing professional.

This is Anagha’s second time being a book at a Bengaluru meetup, and if her past experience is anything to go by, her book will be popular this time around too. “We usually have 5-7 readers and one book at a table. But last time, I had to accommodate more people since they were interested in knowing more about polyamory,” she explains. At every session, which lasts for 30-45 minutes, readers are encouraged to ask appropriate questions based on the narrative. Readers get the chance to check out multiple books through the three-hour event, which is often self-funded by the librarians and volunteers.

At a past event, Pankajakshan says, a book on child sexual abuse had some people break down in tears since they could relate to it. “We now have a list of mental health spaces and professionals, if anybody at the event is in need,” he adds. The efforts to be more inclusive don’t stop there. So far, the conversations have mainly been in English. But Pankajakshan says, “We are bringing more Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi-speaking books on board, so more perspectives are covered.”

The next session will be held on Dec 15 at The Hub, Safina Plaza.