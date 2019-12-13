Home Cities Bengaluru

Road caves in as water pipeline breaks  

As if the problem of coping with the traffic was not enough, commuters on the road near Alpine Apartments at Doddanekundi in K R Puram were in for a nasty surprise on Thursday morning.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Road near Alpine Apartments at Doddanekundi in K R Puram

Road near Alpine Apartments at Doddanekundi in K R Puram.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As if the problem of coping with the traffic was not enough, commuters on the road near Alpine Apartments at Doddanekundi in K R Puram were in for a nasty surprise on Thursday morning. A portion of the well-tarred road caved in leaving Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and traffic police also in a shock.

Following a complaint from the locals and the traffic police, BBMP officials rushed to the spot, only to find a water pipeline laid by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewarage Board (BWSSB) had been broken due to which a portion of the road caved in. 

Commuters had a tough time. Many of them fell off their two-wheelers and felt jerks when their vehicles rode on the damaged road. Traffic police put up barricades on the damaged portion after the water was drained out of the road completely.

BBMP Zonal Commissioner (Mahadevapura) Randeep D said a contractor associated with Airtel had damaged the water pipe while laying OFC cables,  leading to the problem. “They have been pulled up and the road has also been fixed”, he said. BBMP officials maintained that this was the first time such an incident happened on the road. While they blamed the private operator for laxity, experts blamed government agencies saying this was a classic case where officials do not know where their infrastructure is and lack proper coordination. 

Noted expert Ashwin Mahesh said, “If the  BBMP and BWSSB  knew there were underground pipes, permission for OFC cables should not have been given. This is also because there is lack of proper coordination among agencies. The road engineering is also not good,” he said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp