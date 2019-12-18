Love Dharwad pedha? Relish it at live counter

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is known for having ample restaurants and hosting events especially for foodies. On December 14, Big Mishra Pedha from Dharwad brought live pedhas to the city where Bengalureans watched them being made in front of them. These are the same pedhas that union minister Prahlad Joshi has been gifting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for quite some time now.

After inaugurating the first live Dharwad pedha store in Bengaluru, Sanjay Ganesh Mishra, managing director of Big Mishra Pedha, said, “The authentic pedhas will be made hygienically using modern technology. This live counter is going to set a benchmark in the sweets industry, which is a changemaker in terms of cleanliness and hygiene.”

The store will now provide people an opportunity to witness the making of the sweets that have been accorded Geographical Indication (GI) tag, and which were only available in packets. Shridhar Borkar, general manager of Big Mishra Pedha, said, “We have always loved fostering positivity and happiness through our sweets and savouries by patronising traditional recipes of Karnataka.”

The outlet was inaugurated by Dr Namita Kohok, a cancer survivor who was crowned as Mrs Global United Lifetime Queen and is also a national champion in powerlifting.

“I have always loved sweets and I am glad to be a part of this event. The pedhas totally melt in the mouth,” she said.A young mother of two, Swetha K S, said, “I am in love with the pedhas. It has been a unique experience for all of us today as we have never seen the sweets being made at live counters before. Now, the city has one more thing to flaunt.”