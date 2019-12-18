Home Cities Bengaluru

Love Dharwad pedha? Relish it at live counter

Bengaluru is known for having ample restaurants and hosting events especially for foodies.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Big Mishra Pedha from Dharwad has set up a live pedha counter

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is known for having ample restaurants and hosting events especially for foodies. On December 14, Big Mishra Pedha from Dharwad brought live pedhas to the city where Bengalureans watched them being made in front of them. These are the same pedhas that union minister Prahlad Joshi has been gifting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for quite some time now.

After inaugurating the first live Dharwad pedha store in Bengaluru, Sanjay Ganesh Mishra, managing director of Big Mishra Pedha, said, “The authentic pedhas will be made hygienically using modern technology. This live counter is going to set a benchmark in the sweets industry, which is a changemaker in terms of cleanliness and hygiene.”

The store will now provide people an opportunity to witness the making of the sweets that have been accorded Geographical Indication (GI) tag, and which were only available in packets. Shridhar Borkar, general manager of Big Mishra Pedha, said, “We have always loved fostering positivity and happiness through our sweets and savouries by patronising traditional recipes of Karnataka.”
The outlet was inaugurated by Dr Namita Kohok, a cancer survivor who was crowned as Mrs Global United Lifetime Queen and is also a national champion in powerlifting.

“I have always loved sweets and I am glad to be a part of this event. The pedhas totally melt in the mouth,” she said.A young mother of two, Swetha K S, said, “I am in love with the pedhas. It has been a unique experience for all of us today as we have never seen the sweets being made at live counters before. Now, the city has one more thing to flaunt.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp