I was rejected for looking too South Indian, says Sabyasachi model Varshita Thatavarthi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Varshita Thatavarthi’s call to fame might have been as the mystery plus-sized model in ace designer Sabyasachi’s campaigns, but now she is an icon for many.

In town to talk about breaking beauty stereotypes, she says, “I always used to be little overweight but I knocked off around 15 kg and made a portfolio for the agencies. I was always told that I am not fit for modelling because I was on a curvier side,” says Thatavarthi, 25, a media graduate from Manipal.

These obstacles did not dampen her spirit. She moved to Hyderabad to try her luck in movies. “No director wanted to take me because, according to them, I looked too South Indian,” says the model who was born in Visakhapatnam and raised in Delhi. Her love for Mani Ratnam’s movies took her to Chennai too which also turned out to be a disappointment.

Her life took a turn when a friend invited her to a jewellery exhibition by Sabyasachi. “I was checking out some jewellery when I realised Sabyasachi was also there. I mentioned to him that I was a huge fan. He was kind to let me click a picture with him which I later posted on Instagram.”

Her face lights up as she continues, “Two months later, one of his team members contacted me and asked me to be part of a shoot.”

For Thatavarthi, life has not been the same ever since. She has been getting messages from women across the world thanking her for being part of these campaigns and breaking stereotypes.

“Seeing a girl in Sabya’s clothes who is curvy and of a darker complexion gave them confidence. Nothing could have made me happier.”

Speaking about breaking beauty norms, she says, “I am a ’90s kid. There was no one to tell me that it’s fine to have darker skin. There is a reason why fairness creams are still sold in India. Changing your complexion is not like dying your hair. I want women to be happy in what they have.”

Even though in Bengaluru for a few days, the city brings nothing short of nostalgia for this model. “I was living in Bellandur while I tried my luck in Kannada fim industry. It brings back a lot of memories.” says Thatavarthi, who is now happy modelling and looking out for the right opportunity to foray into acting.