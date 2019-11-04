Home Cities Bengaluru

I was rejected for looking too South Indian, says Sabyasachi model Varshita Thatavarthi

Varshita Thatavarthi has been getting messages from women across the world thanking her for being part of these campaigns and breaking stereotypes.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sabyasachi model Varshita Thatavarthi

Sabyasachi model Varshita Thatavarthi (Photo | Varshita Thatavarthi Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Varshita Thatavarthi’s call to fame might have been as the mystery plus-sized model in ace designer Sabyasachi’s campaigns, but now she is an icon for many.

In town to talk about breaking beauty stereotypes, she says, “I always used to be little overweight but I knocked off around 15 kg and made a portfolio for the agencies. I was always told that I am not fit for modelling because I was on a curvier side,” says Thatavarthi, 25, a media graduate from Manipal.

These obstacles did not dampen her spirit. She moved to Hyderabad to try her luck in movies. “No director wanted to take me because, according to them, I looked too South Indian,” says the model who was born in Visakhapatnam and raised in Delhi. Her love for Mani Ratnam’s movies took her to Chennai too which also turned out to be a disappointment.

Her life took a turn when a friend invited her to a jewellery exhibition by Sabyasachi. “I was checking out some jewellery when I realised Sabyasachi was also there. I mentioned to him that I was a huge fan. He was kind to let me click a picture with him which I later posted on Instagram.”

Her face lights up as she continues, “Two months later, one of his team members contacted me and asked me to be part of a shoot.”

For Thatavarthi, life has not been the same ever since. She has been getting messages from women across the world thanking her for being part of these campaigns and breaking stereotypes.

“Seeing a girl in Sabya’s clothes who is curvy and of a darker complexion gave them confidence. Nothing could have made me happier.”

Speaking about breaking beauty norms, she says, “I am a ’90s kid. There was no one to tell me that it’s fine to have darker skin. There is a reason why fairness creams are still sold in India. Changing your complexion is not like dying your hair. I want women to be happy in what they have.”

Even though in Bengaluru for a few days, the city brings nothing short of nostalgia for this model. “I was living in Bellandur while I tried my luck in Kannada fim industry. It brings back a lot of memories.” says Thatavarthi, who is now happy modelling and looking out for the right opportunity to foray into acting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varshita Thatavarthi Sabyasachi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp