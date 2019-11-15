Prince Charles has a quiet 71st birthday with wife at Bengaluru wellness centre

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a quiet 71st birthday for the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who celebrated it with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at an international holistic health centre near Bengaluru’s Whitefield.

Prince Charles arrived at HAL airport on Thursday afternoon to celebrate his birthday with Camilla and five of her friends who were at holistic health consultant Dr Isaac Mathai’s Soukya International Holisitic Health Centre for five days of alternate therapy.

The centre specialises in ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, homeopathy and various forms of indigenous medicine for treatment and cure of various ailments. It is a popular destination for international VIPs and sports personalities.

Camilla has been in Soukya from November 11 and the two reportedly wanted some quiet time together and have chosen to stay there for Prince Charles’ birthday on Thursday. The low-key birthday celebration was followed by a private dinner.

Mathai has been a holistic health consultant for the British royal family for more than 10 years now. This is Camilla’s sixth visit to the centre. It is Prince Charles’ first visit to the centre. Prince Charles is said to have loved the centre as it matches his love for organic farming and eco-friendly practices. He had even written a book on alternate medicine and organic farming.

Interestingly, Mathai has even visited Prince Charles’ 2,000 acre organic farm. He is also a patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in the UK. The couple is said to have had only South Indian vegetarian food and have been staying at the presidential suite. The centre will serve idlies, dosas and soup for breakfast as the couple is fond of these dishes.

According to police sources, extra security has been provided to the couple by the Bengaluru Rural police. “It is a protocol which is followed and we have stepped up security around the health centre,” a senior officer said. Police said the couple will leave on November 16 and only after this will the centre talk to the media about the royal couple’s stay.

Police sources added that the Duchess is likely to visit Bengaluru to undergo therapy for her chest infection.