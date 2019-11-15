Home Cities Bengaluru

Prince Charles has a quiet 71st birthday with wife at Bengaluru wellness centre

Prince Charles was at holistic health consultant Dr Isaac Mathai’s Soukya International Holisitic Health Centre for five days of alternate therapy.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles (R) and his wife Camilla

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles (R) and his wife Camilla (Photo| Instagram/ Clarence House)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a quiet 71st birthday for the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who celebrated it with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at an international holistic health centre near Bengaluru’s Whitefield.

Prince Charles arrived at HAL airport on Thursday afternoon to celebrate his birthday with Camilla and five of her friends who were at holistic health consultant Dr Isaac Mathai’s Soukya International Holisitic Health Centre for five days of alternate therapy.

The centre specialises in ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, homeopathy and various forms of indigenous medicine for treatment and cure of various ailments. It is a popular destination for international VIPs and sports personalities.

Camilla has been in Soukya from November 11 and the two reportedly wanted some quiet time together and have chosen to stay there for Prince Charles’ birthday on Thursday. The low-key birthday celebration was followed by a private dinner.

ALSO READ| Prince Charles celebrates 71st birthday with school children in Mumbai

Mathai has been a holistic health consultant for the British royal family for more than 10 years now. This is Camilla’s sixth visit to the centre. It is Prince Charles’ first visit to the centre. Prince Charles is said to have loved the centre as it matches his love for organic farming and eco-friendly practices. He had even written a book on alternate medicine and organic farming.

Interestingly, Mathai has even visited Prince Charles’ 2,000 acre organic farm. He is also a patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in the UK. The couple is said to have had only South Indian vegetarian food and have been staying at the presidential suite. The centre will serve idlies, dosas and soup for breakfast as the couple is fond of these dishes.

According to police sources, extra security has been provided to the couple by the Bengaluru Rural police. “It is a protocol which is followed and we have stepped up security around the health centre,” a senior officer said. Police said the couple will leave on November 16 and only after this will the centre talk to the media about the royal couple’s stay.

Police sources added that the Duchess is likely to visit Bengaluru to undergo therapy for her chest infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prince of Wales Prince Charles Duchess of Cornwall UK royal family Bengaluru Dr Isaac Mathai Soukya International Holisitic Health Centre
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp