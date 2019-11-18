IMA Jewel scam victims take to the streets of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 200 investors gathered outside IMA Jewels in Shivajinagar on Sunday and demanded that they be paid immediately. Police had to rush to the spot when many people sat in the middle of the road to protest, obstructing traffic in the area. The Commercial Street police had to force the protestors to leave the area.

A senior police officer said a group of people had shared messages among IMA victims asking them to meet in front the store around 5pm on Sunday. In the evening, women and men gathered at the spot and started shouting slogans. Policemen were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

One of the women protestors pelted stones at the shop, but instead ended up injuring another woman who was left bleeding from the head. The crowd, however, insisted that the woman was injured after police opened mild lathicharge on them.

A police officer said, "Following the incident, we decided to file a case against those who called the meeting and were spreading rumours to mislead the victims. We are verifying phone call records and messages shared on social media." This is not the first time, groups of people come to Shivajinagar and sit outside the office almost every weekend.