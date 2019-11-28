Home Cities Bengaluru

Pet peeve turns into pet project

With the aim to build a community that cares and helps four-leg furries and their owners in need, ‘PetKonnect’, a pet and animal service startup is offering a wide array of facilities for pets.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By  Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the aim to build a community that cares and helps four-leg furries and their owners in need, ‘PetKonnect’, a pet and animal service startup is offering a wide array of facilities for pets. Founded by Devanshi Shah, PetKonnect was started in 2019, after she spoted a gap in the pet care services in India during an emergency health scare that her five-year-old Havanese pup, Hazel, faced. “At that point I realised the lacunas in the animal care sector. It took this grave loss to open my eyes to the fact that something needs to be done to plug the gap. This venture is my ode to Hazel. While I felt so helpless in my feeble attempts to save her, I decided to channelise my grief through this start up,” says Shah. 

Available as an app and through their website, the features include ‘Social Petwork’, ‘My Pets’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Pet Affairs’, ‘Service Providers’, ‘Pet Affairs’. While Social Petwork is a platform for pets that enables users to identify pets around them through their geo-tagged locations, the emergency section allows users to reach out to partner NGOs/ ambulance taxis that provide on-the-spot treatment to strays.

The ‘Pet Affairs’ section is where users are given access to relevant content, including articles, training, food and health tips. “Our strength lies in reducing the time spent in managing your pet’s life so you and your fit furry have more time to play,” says Shah.

The hardest part of setting up the space was developing a website and app with high-quality code. “The pet and animal service sector is a highly disorganised one. Identifying and getting together participants to work together with our platform has been a mammoth task,” said Shah.

For this self-funded venture, Shah has spent over Rs 10 lakh, and hopes to get into her first round of funding soon. In addition, over the next year, Shah is looking to expand the networks to other cities, starting with New Delhi and Hyderabad.

PetKonnect 
Founded by Devanshi Shah in 2019 to provide a loving, safe and sanitary environment for pets 
 Startup enable pet parents with the easy management of their pets through a single platform
PetKonnect offers features like ‘Social Petwork’, ‘My Pets’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Pet Affairs’, ‘Service Providers’, and ‘Pet Affairs’
 For this self-funded venture, Devanshi Shah has spent over Rs 10 lakh to build brand’s operation and technical framework
 The services on the platform are free currently  
Future plans include expanding to other cities, including New Delhi and Hyderabad, next year

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp