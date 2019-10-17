Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, NHAI uses plastic to lay road

A 600m stretch on a service road was laid using bitumen with 4% plastic waste

Published: 17th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The 600m stretch that was laid using plastic waste on a service road next to the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major eco-friendly initiative aimed at using plastic waste, the Bengaluru unit of the National Highway of India (NHAI) on Wednesday completed laying a 600m stretch on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway using plastic waste. This is in line with the repeated push given by the Central government to use plastic waste in road construction in the country after it was made mandatory in 2015. 

Director of the Project Implementation Unit of NHAI, Bengaluru, S P Somashekar told The New Indian Express, “For the first time, we have used 4% of plastic waste along with the bitumen and crushed aggregate used in road construction. It has been done as overlay work at a service road on NH-44 in Peresandra village, near Chikkaballapur. While 300m of the road was laid last week, we completed another 300m this week.”

This service road is part of the 64km four-lane project from Avati to the Andhra-Karnataka border. “One overlay (tarring) for the road was made in 2009 and it is the second overlay being done now,” he said.
NHAI plans to lay another 4 to 5km on this stretch in a similar fashion. One tonne of plastic waste costing Rs 30,000 was secured from a private firm which makes chips using plastic waste.
“We are not looking at any economical gains. It is being only done as an eco-friendly initiative. The cost difference in utilising bitumen and plastic waste is not much, with bitumen costing Rs 35,000 a tonne,” Somashekar added. 

The feedback and impact of these roads would be assessed for some time. “If found to be good, more of bitumen can be replaced with plastic waste in future. At present, 50kg of bitumen is used for a tonne of plastic waste. This can be reduced in future and replaced with more of plastic waste,” he said.
NHAI regional officer R K Survyavanshi said this was in line with the Central government’s emphasis on creating avenues to utilise tonnes of plastic waste generated across the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHAI
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Harshal

    Great initiative by NHAI. Way to go!! Just 50kg bitumen is equivalent to 1 tonne of plastic - this seems to have potential to dispose plastic waste at scale.
    17 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp