Home Cities Bengaluru

Limbavali says funds granted, citizens ask when will work start  

Mahadevapura MLA released statement of funds online but drew flak from netizens
 

Published: 20th October 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

On Friday, Mahadevapura residents staged a protest at the Marathahalli Bridge demanding that elected representatives provide better amentities | Pandarinath B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has finally allotted grants to Mahadevapura constituency. This comes after hundreds of Mahadevapura residents took to the streets on Friday, demanding the resignation of the MLA, MP and the corporator for not providing the constituency with basic infrastructure. Soon after the protest, Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali posted on social media that the state government has allotted funds. He also blamed the previous coalition government for not releasing enough funds.
He tweeted: “The last two governments — Congress government and the coalition government in the last two years - discriminated against the development of the Mahadevapura constituency which is the highest tax paying constituency.”

This, however, did not go down well with many netizens. Some said that Limbavali was only protecting himself by blaming other parties.
A netizen @souva73 wrote: “If you’re so helpless then quit, no one is forcing you to stay.” @biplab001 said, “Why are you giving endless excuses, playing blame game? We selected you for 3 terms. How much more time do you need. 5,000 plus residents suffering on Vibgyor road.”
Limbavali said that after the BJP government came to power, the following funds were released for Mahadevapura: Rs 474.15 crore for road development, Rs 318 crore for Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd, Rs 245.15 crore for development of eight wards, Rs 470 crore for lakes, Rs 75 crore for stormwater drains and bridge work, Rs 85 crore for infrastructure in surrounding areas and Rs 42.40 crore for land acquisition for Kundalahalli underpass.

Limbavali added that many more developmental works will be started soon. However, it is yet to be known when the works will start. This too was taken with a pinch of salt by the netizens. One @spryextinct said, “Does your soon mean 10-15 years.” 
Another netizen @bfandoo said, “Sir we hope so many crores do not stay just as an update on twitter. Please give the timeline for completing the projects. You are a public representatives and we expect answers.”

A member of citizen group Whitefield Rising said, “It is that good funds are released. want good works coming out of these funds. We need good quality roads that will last more than one rain shower.”
Limbavali told TNSE, “There is no particular timeline when the work will start. As an MLA I have been doing all the work in my constituency and the citizens know about this. I’m bringing transparency by uploading about the funds on social media so that people are updated about the works. Of the 110 villages, our constituency has 31 villages where Cauvery and UGD pipelines are being laid. Until the work is done, we can’t lay roads. BWSSB and BBMP officials will give me their timeline. My constituency is the biggest with 8 lakh people and I will do the best for our constituency.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp