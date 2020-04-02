Covid-19 affects stem cell donation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the whole country under lockdown since March 25, lifesaving services such as those pertaining to the treatment of cancer patients and other chronic conditions have been hit. According to a release from DKMS BMST (Bangalore Medical Services Trust), an organisation working with patients of blood cancer, and blood disorders such as thalassemia and related ailments, “The situation has affected blood stem cell transplant procedures.

The logistics for transporting blood stem cells and donor collections across borders have drastically reduced due to the fear factor. This affects patients suffering from life-threatening diseases”.Donors are also unable to travel to hospital or collection centres, the release added. Dr Sunil Bhat, senior consultant in paediatric hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplantation at Narayana Health City said in a release that, “The pandemic has posed a lot of challenges for patients with hematological-oncological conditions and in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

In the case of unrelated blood stem cell transplants, a lot of logistic support is needed. The current situation has impacted transportation of blood stem cells.”However, health experts have confirmed that there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted via blood, bone marrow, or stem cell products, the release added. “We urge people to register themselves as potential donors through the recently launched online registration link,” said Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India.