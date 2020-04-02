Sood warns of vehicle seizure, annoys citizens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police chief reiterated the stern warning that vehicles on roads - except those plying with regard to essential services - will be seized. Since Monday, Bengaluru city police have seized over 6,200 vehicles under the National Disaster Management Act and have warned that this would continue until April 14. The warning was first issued on Sunday with police seizing vehicles as a warning and releasing them later in the day.

Meanwhile, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted on Wednesday, “This is not an April Fool’’s prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation”. Police have repeatedly appealed to the public to stay indoors. But many people, especially youngsters, roaming around on their two-wheelers is still a common scene.

Sood told The New Indian Express that the move was an appeal to the public to make the lockdown effective. “The central government has ordered the lockdown and we are facilitating it. I appeal to the public not to use their vehicles unless there is emergency,” Sood said. Reiterating that groceries and other essential goods were available, Sood said that people can walk to stores in their neighbourhood to buy essentials. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said “Seized vehicles will be released only after April 14 and it may not happen in one day. It also depends on the number of vehicles seized.”

Even police in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi commissionerates are seizing vehicles to ensure people stay indoors. The police are also fed up with public, who come up with different incredulous reasons every time. “It is surprising that people are not ready to stay indoors even for their own good. Despite requesting them not to venture out, people find new reasons to come out,” a traffic police inspector said.There have been several allegations about police excesses since the lockdown began. Many residents took to social media to complain about police assaulting people.