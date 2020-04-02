STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sood warns of vehicle seizure, annoys citizens

Karnataka DG& IGP warns people to walk to shops for essentials; residents say not everything available easily

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers assist police in preventing motorists from violating lockdown rules in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police chief reiterated the stern warning that vehicles on roads - except those plying with regard to essential services - will be seized. Since Monday, Bengaluru city police have seized over 6,200 vehicles under the National Disaster Management Act and have warned that this would continue until April 14. The warning was first issued on Sunday with police seizing vehicles as a warning and releasing them later in the day. 

Meanwhile, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted on Wednesday, “This is not an April Fool’’s prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation”. Police have repeatedly appealed to the public to stay indoors. But many people, especially youngsters, roaming around on their two-wheelers is still a common scene.

Sood told The New Indian Express that the move was an appeal to the public to make the lockdown effective. “The central government has ordered the lockdown and we are facilitating it. I appeal to the public not to use their vehicles unless there is emergency,” Sood said. Reiterating that groceries and other essential goods were available, Sood said that people can walk to stores in their neighbourhood to buy essentials. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said “Seized vehicles will be released only after April 14 and it may not happen in one day. It also depends on the number of vehicles seized.”

Even police in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi commissionerates are seizing vehicles to ensure people stay indoors. The police are also fed up with public, who come up with different incredulous reasons every time. “It is surprising that people are not ready to stay indoors even for their own good. Despite requesting them not to venture out, people find new reasons to come out,” a traffic police inspector said.There have been several allegations about police excesses since the lockdown began. Many residents took to social media to complain about police assaulting people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru lockdown
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp