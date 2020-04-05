Switch off lights, not electrical gadgets: Top power official

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is no need to panic regarding any major power disruption due to the Prime Minister’s call to switch off domestic lights for nine minutes at 9pm on April 5, Mahendra Jain, additional chief secretary, energy, told The New Indian Express.

He said that the maximum reduction on load in Karnataka is expected to be around 15 to 20 per cent, because only domestic lights will be switched off. “The load reduction may not be drastic to cause any major peak load variation. Still, I have advised the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) in our state to manage peak load, keeping this in mind,” Jain added.

“Turning off hydel generation during those nine minutes, keeping thermal generation at par, close monitoring of the grid etc. have been planned. We will be okay, I can say with reasonable confidence,” said Jain. “There are apprehensions that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage, which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced,”

he clarified. “Do not switch off electrical appliances such as refrigerator, washing machines, computers and other home utility gadgets. Lights in hospitals and other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities will remain switched on,” said Jain, adding that local bodies have been advised to keep streetlights on, he said. Meanwhile, the power ministry held a video conference with the energy departments of all states and Union Territories at 4pm on Saturday. It was made clear that the PM had asked for switching off domestic lights only.