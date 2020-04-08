STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sorry state: Rain comes, power goes

Work from home, chores go for a toss as city experiences unscheduled load shedding

Published: 08th April 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

power_tariff

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Power cuts are back to haunt Bengalureans. If you thought that excess power demand could be the reason, with many in the city working from home due to the lockdown, it’s the thundershowers and strong winds over the last few days that are to blame. Soon after the downpour on Monday, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) office started receiving complaints from many parts of Bengaluru, such as HSR Layout, Koramanagala, HAL, R T Nagar, Banaswadi and other areas.

“I’m working from home and need to clock in a certain number of hours. With regular power cuts, I am unable to work. I have complained to BESCOM, but it’s been of no use as all they say is that they’re attending to the issue. When the city is under lockdown, proper facilities should be ensured,” said Subhash R, a resident of Murgeshpalya.

Fathima B, a resident of Cox Town, told TNIE, “We are unable to do our office work or chores at home due to the power outages. There was no power all through Monday night. It’s high time the government came up with solutions.”For Karthik L, a resident of Indiranagar, the rain brought much relief from the scorching heat, but the interrupted power supply affected his work. 

“The rain brought down the temperature, but BESCOM must ensure, especially right now, that power supply is unaffected,” he said.BESCOM officials told TNIE that the power cuts have been due to technical glitches. Managing director M D Rajesh Gowda said these are ‘unscheduled disruptions’. “There have been snags because of the showers and strong winds. Poles have got damaged because of trees and branches falling. All complaints have been noted and attended to,” Gowda said.

Rain havoc
Heavy rain lashed Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, and other parts of Karnataka over the last 48 hours, damaging standing crops. In many places, in the state, trees and electric poles were uprooted. 

Harappanahalli in Ballari district recorded high rainfall of 19 cm, according to the Met department. Bidar recorded 15.2mm and Basaralu in Mandya recorded 4cm of rain. Chikkballapur and adjoining Gauribidanur recorded over 70 mm of rainfall. India Meteorological Depatment Bengaluru director in-charge Dr Geetha Agnihotri said, “Pre-monsoon thundershowers are a regular occurrence seen in April in large parts of Karnataka.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp