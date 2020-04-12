COVID survey in Bengaluru Urban district from Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban district authorities will conduct a door-to-door COVID-19 survey across the district, but excluding BBMP areas, from Sunday. The exercise will go on till April-end and will cover 60,000 houses every day, said Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy.

The DC told TNSE that they have set up surveillance teams which include anganwadi and ASHA workers, panchayath staff and school teachers. “They will ask people if any family member has symptoms and tell them what they should do. The teams will also give out pamphlets which will have contact details of primary heath centres”, he said. On its part, the BBMP has taken up random and cluster surveys.