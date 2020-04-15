Why pets are your best bets in crisis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Pets are great companions for humans during times of crisis. Devanshi Shah, founder and CEO of PetKonnect, tells us why:Sense of purpose: The problem for office-goers is a lack of mission in daily life. Having a pet is about taking on a responsibility that gives you not just emotional gratification, but a real sense of purpose.

Emotional strength: People with pets do emotionally better than those who don’t care for an animal. This is why being home with a pet is likely to be a much nicer situation than being stuck on your own.

Mental stimulation: TV, internet and mobile phones make us less receptive and proactive. The perfect solution is to have a pet. Dogs are intelligent beings and you can improvise all kinds of mental activity that is good for both your brains.

Security: Having a dog on premises is the best form of security known to mankind. Service animals for sick people: Dogs can be trained to be a service animal to can perform a number of tasks. Make you feel less neglected: The unconditional love and attention of a dog can do wonders in fortifying you with a sense of companionship and care at a time most people will want to avoid you. Over the weeks of isolation, humans with dogs and cats are more likely to feel like they are loved and cared for than those facing the quarantine alone.