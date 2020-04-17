STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to assess damage to floriculture

As local, export markets are closed, govt looks to compensate growers; wineries to procure grapes from farmers 

Published: 17th April 2020

KPCC president DK Shivakumar visited farms in Kolar and Bengaluru Rural district

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To bail out grape farmers who are unable to find a market due to the lockdown, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to allow wineries and distilleries to procure grapes directly from the farmers. The decision to rescue viticulturists was taken at a meeting of a group of ministers (GoM) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. He told the media later that they are in talks with wineries and distilleries.

After April 20, depending on the situation and directions from the Centre, the state government will give some relaxation to industries in areas outside hotspots. Dr K Narayana Gowda, associate director of Extension, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Bengaluru, and president of Alumni Association, UAS, said the government decision will help a large number of grape growers.

“Some varieties like Bengaluru Blue and Dilkhush have absolutely no market as they are seeded varieties and not preferred by people in cities. Wineries and distilleries are the only way out for them. It is a good move by the government,” he said.

Floriculture: Export  market wilts 
The lockdown has severely hit floriculturists as exports have completely stopped and local markets too are closed. Many farmers in the state depend on the export market, including many European countries.
The DyCM said the government is aware of problems faced by floriculturists and officials have been directed to assess the extent of damage caused to them so that they can be compensated by the government. 

The GoM, comprising Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Horticulture Minister KC Narayan Gowda, Cooperatives Minister ST Somashekar and Food & Civil Supplies K Gopalaiah discussed measures to improve the supply chain. DyCM Ashwath Narayan said the state has adequate stock of foodgrains, edible oil and other essential commodities, and the government will ensure that there is no shortage.

Apart from ensuring supply of essential commodities, the government is also reaching out to migrant workers and economically weaker sections by providing them food and ration supplies.Strict action is being taken against shops selling goods above MRP. Food and civil supplies department officials and police have raided several shops and booked cases against those involved in illegal activity.

12 APMC markets on Bengaluru outskirts
To enable farmers to sell their produce without middlemen, the government is planning to open 12 APMC markets on the outskirts of Bengaluru.  Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said Revenue Department has been directed to provide suitable land at the guidance value and once the land is available the markets will start.The DyCM also said to help sericulture farmers, the government is procuring 120 tonne silk from farmers.  

