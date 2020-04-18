STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens wary of ordering food, groceries online

Food delivery companies promise hygiene

Published: 18th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

A food delivery man working during the lockdown

A food delivery man working during the lockdown | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for the coronavirus in New Delhi, leaving 72 families quarantined there, Bengalureans ordering food and supplies online are worried. However, officials say they are ensuring that establishments maintain all precautions. Many people have raised concerns about whether government agencies, especially the BBMP, which has also started online grocery delivery service, are doing enough to ensure hygiene is maintained. 

“We would order groceries by phone and it would be supplied. But now we have decided to stop that. On rotation basis, once a week, one of the neighbours will go to the store and bring items for all of us. This will ensure safety of all the families,” said Anuradha M, resident of an apartment complex on Bannerghatta Road.  Siddarth B and his classmates, who live in a flat on Sarjapura Road, began to order in when their cook stopped coming to work due to the lockdown. “We would order pizza as it was easy and quick. But now we, and our parents, are worried.

We are looking for a mess or some other place from where we can get food. Some of us have started cooking rice, roti and curries,” he said. Meanwhile, food delivery services have started reaching out to customers, assuring them that safety measures are in place. Domino’s sent out messages to its registered customers, stating: “We are delivering all orders with utmost safety, hygiene and through zero-contact delivery. All measures as taken to serve safe and hygienic food.” The BBMP control room said they have been addressing safety queries through Friday, convincing citizens that safety and hygiene norms are being practised by traders who have partnered with BBMP to supply rations and essentials to people. They said that so far, they have not seen a drastic drop in orders received. 

Food delivery man killed in road mishap

A 25-year-old food delivery agent died after a speeding tempo knocked him down in Vartur Kodi around 7.30pm on Thursday. Whitefield police said Zabiur Rahman Chowdhury (25), a resident of Whitefield, was on his way to deliver an order on a two-wheeler when the tempo coming towards him collided with him head on and dragged his vehicle for about 10 feet. Chowdhury sustained fatal head injuries. The two-wheeler caught fire as the fuel spilled on the road and there was a spark. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. The tempo driver was arrested, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp