Citizens wary of ordering food, groceries online

BENGALURU: A day after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for the coronavirus in New Delhi, leaving 72 families quarantined there, Bengalureans ordering food and supplies online are worried. However, officials say they are ensuring that establishments maintain all precautions. Many people have raised concerns about whether government agencies, especially the BBMP, which has also started online grocery delivery service, are doing enough to ensure hygiene is maintained.

“We would order groceries by phone and it would be supplied. But now we have decided to stop that. On rotation basis, once a week, one of the neighbours will go to the store and bring items for all of us. This will ensure safety of all the families,” said Anuradha M, resident of an apartment complex on Bannerghatta Road. Siddarth B and his classmates, who live in a flat on Sarjapura Road, began to order in when their cook stopped coming to work due to the lockdown. “We would order pizza as it was easy and quick. But now we, and our parents, are worried.

We are looking for a mess or some other place from where we can get food. Some of us have started cooking rice, roti and curries,” he said. Meanwhile, food delivery services have started reaching out to customers, assuring them that safety measures are in place. Domino’s sent out messages to its registered customers, stating: “We are delivering all orders with utmost safety, hygiene and through zero-contact delivery. All measures as taken to serve safe and hygienic food.” The BBMP control room said they have been addressing safety queries through Friday, convincing citizens that safety and hygiene norms are being practised by traders who have partnered with BBMP to supply rations and essentials to people. They said that so far, they have not seen a drastic drop in orders received.

Food delivery man killed in road mishap

A 25-year-old food delivery agent died after a speeding tempo knocked him down in Vartur Kodi around 7.30pm on Thursday. Whitefield police said Zabiur Rahman Chowdhury (25), a resident of Whitefield, was on his way to deliver an order on a two-wheeler when the tempo coming towards him collided with him head on and dragged his vehicle for about 10 feet. Chowdhury sustained fatal head injuries. The two-wheeler caught fire as the fuel spilled on the road and there was a spark. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. The tempo driver was arrested, police said.