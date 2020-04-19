In positive zone? Stay in for 28 days

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing in the state, the government has come out with revised guidelines to manage containment zones. According to a circular issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday, the area around the house of a patient will be considered a containment zone until no new case is reported within 28 days of the last positive case in the area or if there are less than 10 primary and secondary contacts under active home quarantine.

It also pointed out that if a COVID-19 patient is in an apartment complex, the entire block will be as a containment zone. In case of an independent house or villa, a 100-metre radius it will be declared as a containment zone. In rural areas, the complete habitation area of a COVID-19 patient will be declared a containment zone.

The area within a 5-km radius of a containment zone in an urban area will be considered as a buffer and in rural areas the scope is enhanced to a radius of 7 km. While an ‘incident commander’ will be appointed to each containment zone, there will be a special team in place to monitor the area. There will also be mobile teams to enforce lockdown in containment zones.

The zones will be cordoned off with hard barricading by the police. In Bengaluru, BBMP will maintain the overall sanitation in the containment zones. There will be no entry or exit of people in the containment zones. For essential services, the police should provide entry or exit passes for the suppliers, according to the guidelines. The health department will have 50 teams for surveillance who will check on the SARI and ILI cases and refer them to fever clinics or isolation hospitals.

