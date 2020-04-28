No transport, HAL staff start work from Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a central government notification, defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will resume work after more than a month of lockdown. However, official sources confirmed that employees will have to make their own arrangements to come to work. HAL has approximately 15,000 employees, including contract workers.

“The company has given us just 12 hours’ notice. With tens of thousands of employees coming to work each day, many of them using public transport, there is bound to be chaos. Those who use public transport will be put to hardship. The company should provide transportation, as per the standard operation procedures by MHA,” said an employee. HAL’s aircraft production divisions in Bangalore Complex (BC), Helicopter Complex (HC) and Design Complex (DC) have been shut since March 23.

The company announced that the divisions will resume work from April 28 in shifts -- from 7am to 3pm and from 4pm to 12am. Corporate offices will work one shift. In an order on April 26, the MHA clarified that since HAL provides essential support to the Indian Air Force for maintaining operational preparedness, HAL can be treated on par with defence.