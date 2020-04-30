STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chemical fire breaks out at HAL, no casualties

A major chemical fire broke out in the dumpyard of the Forge and Foundry division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Wednesday morning.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major chemical fire broke out in the dumpyard of the Forge and Foundry division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Wednesday morning. The fire was reportedly the result of a magnesium scrap stockpile catching fire, and was put out by evening.

The incident triggered panic among residents in the area. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 9 am on Wednesday, and the entire operation to put out the fire took about six years. Fire tenders stationed in the premises were pressed into service at once.

As it was a chemical fire, the fire was contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers. An official statement read that there is no damage to property or casualties in the incident. The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and other senior officers visited the spot. An official said the matter will be investigated by HAL officials themselves, and that neither the police nor the state Fire and Emergency Services department had any role in the probe.

