AirAsia adopts biometric self-boarding at Bengaluru airport
Published: 04th August 2020
BENGALURU: Over a year after Vistara adopted the biometric self-boarding system for its passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), AirAsia India has now adopted it. The move aims at providing contactless and safe boarding for flyers.
DigiYatra is an industry-led initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, wherein passenger verification can be digitally processed based on facial biometric systems at checkpoints, said an official release from KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).
AirAsia India guests travelling from KIA can now avail this facility without presenting travel documents at every checkpoint by simply enrolling their facial biometric and ID card validation at one of the 11 kiosks, with their flight details.
The four-step process
- Register for DigiYatra using Registration Kiosks located at the Kerb.
- Proceed to Departure entry e-gates, scan boarding pass and match the face.
- At Security Check, validate credentials by allowing the camera to scan biometrics.
- Scan the face for validation and board the flight.