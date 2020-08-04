IISc comes clean: 19 on campus test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Insitute of Science (IISc) officials have finally broken their silence on the Covid outbreak on the campus. This comes just days after TNIE reported that students were living in fear due to the lack of transparency at the institute.

An official press note said that 19 people on the IISc campus — including students, faculty, staff and their family members — tested positive for Covid-19, as on July 31. As many as 34 pensioners and employees who live off-campus also tested positive.

On retesting, 12 of 15 Covid-positive students staying in hostels tested negative, officials said. Containment protocol was in place with respect to disinfection and sanitisation of hostels and departments to which the patients belong, they said.

“Entry into IISc is strictly monitored. At the gates, security and safety protocols are followed rigorously. Unauthorised visitors are not allowed into the campus, and members of the institute are being encouraged to work from home. Anyone entering the campus has to produce a valid ID and state the reason for entry. At the hostels, strict physical distancing measures are being implemented.

Dining at the mess is restricted, common areas are cleaned and sanitised regularly. Arrangements are made to provide food and essential items for residents when a floor is sealed in the event of a student testing positive,” the press release said. A committee comprising faculty members, students, staff and medical officers is in charge of monitoring the situation at the institute.

FIRST +VE CASE AT IIMB

A member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on the IIMB campus tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, a spokesperson of the institute, Kavitha K, said. All 50 primary contacts of the person are in home quarantine, with assurance of full salary, as per the institute. Public areas on campus have been sanitised, and IIMB is following all protocols suggested by the BBMP, and supervised by the Resident Medical Officer and Chief Administrative Officer on campus, she added.