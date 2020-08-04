STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman’s phone hacked, contacts get obscene pictures

A 33-year-old woman landed in trouble for clicking a link on an SMS sent by an anonymous person.

Published: 04th August 2020

By MG Chetan
BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman landed in trouble for clicking a link on an SMS sent by an anonymous person. Her phone was allegedly hacked and pornographic content was sent to her contacts, demanding their nude photos in return.

The woman, a resident of Basavanagudi, filed a complaint with the police. According to her complaint, the incident took place on July 29 when she got a call from an unknown number and the caller told her that he had sent a link to an OTP to her phone.

The woman clicked on the link she got as a text message. Soon after that, she realised that her WhatsApp account was being controlled by someone else. Her friends told her that they received obscene photos and porn videos on WhatsApp from her number. The sender was allegedly demanding them to send their nude photos and was ready to pay for the same.

“The hacker sent these messages to all my contacts and also to some of my WhatsApp groups,” the woman stated in her complaint filed on July 31. The Cyber Crime Police registered a case under the IT Act. Police said some cybercriminals were following a similar modus operandi and they had received similar complaints in the past.

