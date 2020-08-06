STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We used social media judiciously, say UPSC toppers

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: State toppers in the Union Public Service Commission examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, believed in the judicious use of social media while preparing for their papers. While some restricted their usage, others focused on what they thought was necessary. Bengaluru-based Jeydev C S, an alumnus of National Law School of India University Bengaluru and the State topper with All India Rank 5, made sure his use of social media was restricted to stay in touch with friends and batchmates.

Vinodh Patil H from Gangavathi, AIR 132, a graduate of NITK Surathkal, used social media only to access news  and was careful not to overuse it. He is in the revenue service and wants to work for women’s safety, after being exposed to the problems through his sister.

Yashaswini B from Banur in Chikkamagluru, All India Rank 71, who is already in the Indian Defence Estate Service (IDES), put off use of social media until her training period was complete. Daughter of a government high school headmaster Basavaraj B S and homemaker Indira P V, she believed that the flood of information on the internet was useful if one narrowed it down to the syllabus.

Anand Kaladagi, who secured AIR 446, said he got back to social media only after clearing the Mains. 
Dr Abhishek Gowda, AIR 278, said he used social media platforms WhatsApp and Telegram for study purpose, and accessed platforms such as Facebook and Instagram only once a month.

