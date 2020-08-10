Bannerghatta Park beckons, coronavirus protocol in place

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has certified the Bannerghatta National Park to be “safe” for public visit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said park authorities. In a statement, the BBP said the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare department issued a compliance certificate to the BBP to mark the park as “safe”. The department has however set standard safety protocols for the public.

Only 4,400 visitors would be allowed in a day, and they should get tickets online. The visitors will be screened at entry points for temperature using a hand-held thermal scanner, the statement said, adding that hand-sanitiser and hand-washing facilities were already in place at the entrance among other places.

“A team from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, conducted an evaluation of BBP recently and issued a certificate of Covid-19 compliance,” BBP said in the statement. The park was closed for public from March 14 after the State government announced lockdown and it reopened in the first week of June. However, people feared to visit the park over the fear of Covid-29.

On July 14, BBP, based on a government order, announced that the park would again close for a week until July 22, following which, all the sections under the BBP -- the zoo, safari and the Butterfly Park were closed for the public. BBP authorities hope that the government’s compliance certificate now would see more people visiting the park.