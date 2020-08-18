Complaints mount, BBMP starts drive to fill potholes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rain lashing the city almost every day, more and more people have started complaining about bad roads. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has once again started its drive to fill potholes and declare various roads as pothole-free. Their work will also include roads dug up by various agencies, including the BWSSB and Bescom, for civil works.

According to BBMP records, Bengaluru has 85,321 roads, of which 62,199 have been declared pothole-free. The corporation also stated that of the total roads, 12,440 are under the zonal divisions, of which 75% have been attended to, 10% are worn out and 22% have dug up for various utility works.

BBMP Chief Engineer M R Venkatesh told TNIE that instead of counting the number of potholes, they will declare roads as pothole-free and and all information will be uploaded on the website. “So far, 62,199 roads have been declared pothole-free in the city, according to the information shared by ground-level engineers. Even as staffers are looking for potholes on the city’s roads, citizens can report them to the BBMP. We have set a 48-hour deadline to fix the potholes,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad held a review meeting on Monday with BBMP engineers to take stock of the situation. “The hot mix plants have been inspected and they can generate 50-60 truck loads of hot mix tar every day. It must be well utilised by the engineers to ensure roads are pothole-free. They should also ensure roads are garbage free and there is no water logging.”The commissioner also told the engineers to ensure that there are no open drains and dug-up roads.

15-day deadline to fill potholes

A 15-day deadline has been set for engineers to fill potholes and a weekly review meeting will be held to ascertain the status of the roads and the works done.