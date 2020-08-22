Decks for two UG Metro stns done, Cubbon Road open

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two concrete decks readied by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) — one on Cubbon Road and another on Shivajinagar — have been completed this week. Both are being readied for the Nagawara-Gottigere Line (Reach-6) of Phase-II, in order to facilitate construction of subways beneath them.

Vehicle users of Cubbon Road can heave a sigh of relief as this stretch of road is now completely open for traffic. The four-metre-wide deck or bridge along the surface of the road at the junction of Cubbon Road and Kamaraj Road was completed four days ago, much earlier than scheduled.

“We had planned to complete the decks at a later deadline. Taking advantage of the lockdown and the subsequent limited traffic on the road, we opted to go ahead with the deck work. We finished one-and-a-half years before schedule,” said a senior Metro official.

There won’t be any road blockages when the underpass below gets readied for the public to reach the upcoming Underground MG Road Metro station from the Army Public School end. The underground MG Road Metro station is of crucial importance as it connected with the elevated MG Road station of Phase one’s East-West Line.

“Since this is an Interchange station like the Jayadeva station, people can switch lines here. It is important that the stations are easily connected,” he said. MG Road is the only station out of all Metro Phase-I and Phase-II stations where an elevated and underground station are directly connected. The deck at Shivajinagar was completed on Thursday (August 20). The other end of Kamaraj Road touching MG Road will remain shut till June 2023 for the underground station being readied here.