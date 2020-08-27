STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru hospitals gear up to handle after-effects

Medical healthcare is now gearing up to handle Phase 2 or the “bad legacy” of the pandemic.

NGO workers conduct last rites of Covid victims in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical healthcare is now gearing up to handle Phase 2 or the “bad legacy” of the pandemic. Some people who have recovered from the infection are complaining of health conditions ranging from lung fibrosis, cardiac issues to fatigue and a range of psychological and neurological issues.

MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city is setting up the first private post Covid clinic & rehabilitation centre next week to cater to the health issues in recovered patients. The Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) is also setting up a post Covid treatment centre at the Victoria Hospital, which has been functioning as the Covid treatment centre.

“We have found that some patients, who had recovered  completely, complained of fatigue, breathlessness and were unable to complete the six-minute endurance test walk without taking a break. These are normal adults without any existing comorbidities. Some hospitals in the City have been calling us to check if we have a pulmonary rehabilitation facility for their Covid-19 recovered patients,” said Dr Savita Ravindra, head of Rehabilitation, MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

 “According to the available data, 35 per cent to 60 per cent of the recovered patients are going into post Covid health problems. They need to go through post Covid rehabilitation,” said Professor of Medicine, MSR Hospital, Dr Vijayshree, who will head the post Covid clinic. Dr Naresh Shetty, president, MSR Hospital, told The New Indian Express, “There is a lot of data from the US, the UK and Europe on emerging medical issues in Covid-19 patients after they recover from the infection.

In our own experience we find that people are reporting various medical conditions ranging from chest, lungs and heart to psychological and neurological issues. This is the bad legacy of the pandemic.” “We spent the last five months battling with Covid-19. Now, it is time to look out for and treat people with post Covid medical conditions to help them return to their normal lives,” said Dr Shetty.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp