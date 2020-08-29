Citizen group: Make Peripheral Ring Road report public

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civic group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) has written to Bangalore Development Authority chairman HR Mahadev, demanding that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project be made public and uploaded on the BDA website.

They said citizens cannot comment on the project at the virtual public hearing on September 3 without looking into the DPR, its horizontal and vertical alignment, traffic analysis and forecasts, pavements, design, interchanges and flyovers, amenities, etc. “The PRR is a 65km-long project costing Rs 15,000-plus crore. A total of 33,000 trees will be felled, and it will impact water bodies, catchment areas and reserved forest areas,” the letter said.

“A project with such massive infrastructure, social, economic and environmental impact needs to be reviewed with diligence, alternatives considered, protection of greenery enabled and planned public utilities along the PRR disclosed. The DPR must be released for public consumption at least two weeks ahead of the consultation,” it said. The initial Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report was deemed erroneous and rejected by the National Green Tribunal, as the BDA said only 200 trees would be axed.

The NGT rejected this claim based on a report submitted by the Horticulture and Forest Departments, which said that 16,685 trees would be felled. The NGT then directed that a new EIA be prepared, which was contested by the BDA in the Supreme Court. The SC asked for a fresh report to be made, and it was finally revealed that 33,838 trees would be axed for the project.

BDA to hold virtual meet on PRR project on Sept 3

BDA announced on Friday that the virtual public hearing will be held on September 3 at 12 noon via a Zoom meeting. The meeting ID (850 1729 9310) and passcode (bpe2020) will be put up on the BDA and

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) websites. People can also send comments and suggestions to eebdaprr@gmail.com on or before September 15. An open public hearing on the PRR on August 18 at Avalahalli village (Yelahanka taluk), could only permit 50 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.