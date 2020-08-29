STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizen group: Make Peripheral Ring Road report public

The DPR must be released for public consumption at least two weeks ahead of the consultation,” it said.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vertical construction will be done in areas that fall along the alignment of Metro lines and the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civic group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) has written to Bangalore Development Authority chairman HR Mahadev, demanding that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project be made public and uploaded on the BDA website.

They said citizens cannot comment on the project at the virtual public hearing on September 3 without looking into the DPR, its horizontal and vertical alignment, traffic analysis and forecasts, pavements, design, interchanges and flyovers, amenities, etc. “The PRR is a 65km-long project costing Rs 15,000-plus crore. A total of 33,000 trees will be felled, and it will impact water bodies, catchment areas and reserved forest areas,” the letter said.

“A project with such massive infrastructure, social, economic and environmental impact needs to be reviewed with diligence, alternatives considered, protection of greenery enabled and planned public utilities along the PRR disclosed. The DPR must be released for public consumption at least two weeks ahead of the consultation,” it said. The initial Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report was deemed erroneous and rejected by the National Green Tribunal, as the BDA said only 200 trees would be axed.

The NGT rejected this claim based on a report submitted by the Horticulture and Forest Departments, which said that 16,685 trees would be felled. The NGT then directed that a new EIA be prepared, which was contested by the BDA in the Supreme Court. The SC asked for a fresh report to be made, and it was finally revealed that 33,838 trees would be axed for the project.

BDA to hold virtual meet on PRR project on Sept 3
BDA announced on Friday that the virtual public hearing will be held on September 3 at 12 noon via a Zoom meeting. The meeting ID (850 1729 9310) and passcode (bpe2020) will be put up on the BDA and
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) websites. People can also send comments and suggestions to eebdaprr@gmail.com on or before September 15. An open public hearing on the PRR on August 18 at Avalahalli village (Yelahanka taluk), could only permit 50 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peripheral Ring Road
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp