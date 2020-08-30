Forest dept plans relocation of deer to Bannerghatta park

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forest Department rescued and rehabilitated a male spotted deer that had strayed out of Turrahalli State Forest (TSF) into urban areas, late on Friday night. This is the fourth such incident this week, and officials are now mulling over relocating more deer from TSF and Turrahalli Minor Forest (TMF) to Bannerghatta National Park.

Anthony S M, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests, told TNIE that the deer had strayed out of the forest patch on Friday afternoon. The animal could not find its way back due to continuous vehicular movement on the road that cuts through the forest patch.

“We waited till late at night when there is little human movement before rescuing the deer. This has become a common activity for us now,” he said. Though no survey has been conducted, the deer population in TSF and TMF has gone up, beyond holding capacity.

Even though a 100-metre buffer zone has been created around TSF and TMF, urbanisation is putting pressure on wildlife. The department seems to be fighting a losing battle against the hospitals, apartments and the proposed Abhiman studio (Vishnuvardhan samadhi) coming up in the area.

Officials have also deployed special teams to keep a watch on animals that stray outside the forest, as well as to keep an eye out for any encroachments and poachers. “There is a need for intensified protection of this essential lung space, which is why we are contemplating relocating some of the animals,” Anthony added.