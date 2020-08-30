STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'Thank you Bengaluru': Airport COO Thomas Hoff Andersson resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Confirming the development, airport operator Bangalore International Airport spokesperson said, 'Mr. Thomas Hoff Andersson’s last day as Chief Operating Officer at BIAL will be August 31 2020.'

Published: 30th August 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Thomas Hoff Andersson announced his resignation stating that he has decided to move back to his hometown Scandinavia. 

Anderrson joined the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) KIA operator in April 2019. He made his resignation announcement on LinkedIn.

His post read, “Time for Change. I have decided to move back to Scandinavia and will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with an exceptional team at Bengaluru International Airport. Some of the highlights during my time in India include commissioning of a new runway, Skytrax award for best regional airport in India and Central Asia, five ASQ awards and implementation of the world’s first contactless passenger journey at a major airport. BIAL is a truly great organization full of fantastic people. Thank you India, thank you Bangalore and thank you BIAL for giving me memories for life."

Confirming the development, airport operator Bengaluru International Airport spokesperson said, “Mr. Thomas Hoff Andersson’s last day as Chief Operating Officer at BIAL will be August 31, 2020. He has moved back to Scandinavia for personal reasons.”

Like all airports across the globe, Bengaluru Airport too has witnessed poor patronage due to the raging COVID-19 crisis. 

The occupancy report released this year by the Airports Authority of India for the first quarter of this financial year said that the passenger traffic had dipped by 94.6 per cent at Bengaluru airport compared to its figures in the same period last year. 

KIA had 4,54,704 flyers versus 84,11,268 flyers in April-June 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Thomas Hoff Andersson
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp