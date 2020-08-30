'Thank you Bengaluru': Airport COO Thomas Hoff Andersson resigns citing 'personal reasons'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Thomas Hoff Andersson announced his resignation stating that he has decided to move back to his hometown Scandinavia.

Anderrson joined the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) KIA operator in April 2019. He made his resignation announcement on LinkedIn.

His post read, “Time for Change. I have decided to move back to Scandinavia and will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with an exceptional team at Bengaluru International Airport. Some of the highlights during my time in India include commissioning of a new runway, Skytrax award for best regional airport in India and Central Asia, five ASQ awards and implementation of the world’s first contactless passenger journey at a major airport. BIAL is a truly great organization full of fantastic people. Thank you India, thank you Bangalore and thank you BIAL for giving me memories for life."

Confirming the development, airport operator Bengaluru International Airport spokesperson said, “Mr. Thomas Hoff Andersson’s last day as Chief Operating Officer at BIAL will be August 31, 2020. He has moved back to Scandinavia for personal reasons.”

Like all airports across the globe, Bengaluru Airport too has witnessed poor patronage due to the raging COVID-19 crisis.

The occupancy report released this year by the Airports Authority of India for the first quarter of this financial year said that the passenger traffic had dipped by 94.6 per cent at Bengaluru airport compared to its figures in the same period last year.

KIA had 4,54,704 flyers versus 84,11,268 flyers in April-June 2019.