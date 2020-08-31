Bengaluru airport along with Karnataka Railway announces contests for direct engagement with travellers

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 31st August 2020 01:28 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It does not matter if you fly in or ride a train to reach Karnataka, both Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Limited (K-Ride) is gearing up to elevate your travel experience. Both groups have announced competitions that call for direct engagement with travellers, giving them a chance to explore their creativity.  

BIAL has announced ‘Call for Artwork’, an initiative that invites artists and art groups to submit art proposals at its Terminal 2 (T2). This project will be having two themes – Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture and Naurasa – the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s Natyashastra. The artwork submitted by the artists will be evaluated by an independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders.

The proposal has to be for original work and not any replica of previous work. “Art has the amazing ability to create delight during a passenger’s journey. Through this, we will provide a bit of wonder to the otherwise mundane act of boarding a flight. This is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talent at an airport, which provides great visibility to both the artwork as well as artists,” said a BIAL spokesperson, adding that BIAL’s Art Programme will include permanent displays and rotating exhibitions. 

While BIAL, is looking for an artsy welcome, K-Ride, a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and Government of Karnataka, has opened up a tagline and logo competition. It has been created with an aim to boost Rail Infrastructure Projects in the state. The logo should be able to capture the essence of K-RIDE’s infrastructure in the state and the tagline should be short, simple, and must reflect the native feel. The winners take home `25,000 each. The last date for the submission of entries is September 11.

Comments

