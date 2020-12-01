STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classplus: New school of thought

The unorganised tuition market just got a digital twist.

Bhaswat Agarwal,Mukul Rustagi

By  K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The unorganised tuition market just got a digital twist. Like all else that has been going virtual, Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, co-founders, Classplus, a mobile-first online learning management app, have decided to streamline the after-school/college hours class market to help teachers. With this, the startup assists offline coaching institutes to create their own online coaching brand.

A large spectrum of coaching institutes and teachers are warming up to this platform, which integrates several aspects, including homeworks, online tests, digital payments, video lectures and online learning programmes. “Teachers are saved the trouble of using multiple platforms and spending time on learning technology. Instead, they can focus on teaching their students in an easy manner. In India, over 7 crore students take tuitions every year in local offline coaching institutes. These tutors are highly respected in the market and are entrepreneurs in the truest sense,” adds Rustagi.

A majority of the users come from tier-2 cities and towns in the interiors of the country. More than 1,500 teachers from across Karnataka are using these products, and according to Rustagi, the response has been particularly encouraging in Karnataka especially  in and around Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubbali. “We have also launched a new office in Bengaluru, because people are adaptive to technology and already use digital products to enhance their lives,” he added.

In the internet age, Rustagi explains that independent tutors are finding themselves competing with big online players in the market. Having used the app, Sharath Kumar, a tutor from Mysuru, has been able to run online courses across the country. “I could share video lessons efficiently using this digital platform and I am getting more students,” he says.

