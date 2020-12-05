STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘People should take equal responsibility for the city’

I have always loved this city, even if it has flaws.

Raghu Shivammoga Actor-director

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have always loved this city, even if it has flaws. It does not matter which part of the world you go to, there is no city or place that is perfect. Bengaluru has always been a beautiful city, so much so that many Bollywood movies used to be shot in the city. But just because the city is beautiful, does not mean people should not maintain it. Garbage is one of the biggest problems of the city.

Whether you got to the central, south or north part of the city, there is always a part that is filled with garbage. There are dustbins around but people carelessly toss the garbage and go. If people love the city, they should also take the responsibility to look after it.

Many people are not following the basic rule of segregating their garbage. It’s easier to blame the government for everything but we forget to put a check on ourselves. The government has already made segregation mandatory but people are hardly following it. They can’t expect pourakarmikas to do everything. There are so many time every sanitary wastes is mixed with food waste. It’s inhuman to expect someone else to do it.

And among  the other issues, it’s disheartening to see trees being cut ruthlessly. Agreed development is important, but you can’t be so blind to everything. We see so many trees being chopped for Metro construction but we can always consult an urban planner to minimise the damage. 

SOLUTION: First and foremost, people should not consider themselves above everyone else. They should take equal responsibility in the system. It’s our duty to keep our environment clean, not just out homes. Even if people see something wrong, they should raise their voice, not just walk away from it.

