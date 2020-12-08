Envy and desire

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : If you are over 30 years old, chances are that you would have grown up with the TV and electronic appliance brand Onida’s advertisement on TV with the tagline, ‘Neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride’. It was a very popular tagline for a while, and with it became great material for jokes and comments in all sorts of situations. People would use it to talk about their possessions, their crushes, their homes, colleges and what not. The advertisement was popular long before the internet era, otherwise it would have definitely become a meme, as things do now.

The idea of ‘Owner’s Pride’ inevitably stretched to relationships and love. Spouses, college crushes and others were tagged with this line. Today, the tagline might not be as well remembered, but the idea is still very much alive – are relationships something one owns? Do people who are not in relationships necessarily envy those who are in relationships?

The way we talk about relationships is very much with the possessive pronouns: “My” spouse, “My” fiance and so on. It is supposed to be associative, but often, it is a lot more than that. There is a marking of the relationship, and an ownership or claim that goes along with it. We take a lot of pride in it when the relationship is great, and just as much pain when it is not, but the ownership is very much central to the relationship.

We don’t even give it a second thought most of the time -- of course, it is a belonging, and what else would you say if you don’t say “My” partner? We could say things like, “We are partners,” or “I am with them,” or other such things, and quite a few do, but for most these feel contrived, and there are no qualms about claiming ownership and pride over a relationship.

On the other hand, the notion of envying someone else for their relationship, either for the idea of being in a relationship itself or for the person someone found, is something we are very familiar with. Sometimes, it is outright envy, “How could they have cornered such a gorgeous person!” or even more directly, “Look at that beauty with this beast!” or something like that. With the internet, people posting cozy pictures of themselves are everywhere, and envy looms large. It could be hidden in public messages of “Wow, you look great together!” while sending screenshots in private groups with the envy out green and bright. It could very well be public envy, “How will I find someone like that!” or simpler things like, “You are so lucky! I envy you!”

Envy is not really a devil though. In reality, desire is at the heart of envy. Seeing something we envy triggers desire within ourselves, for the exact person we see, or for something like that. Envy is useful in that sense – it reminds us of what we long for, what we desire and hopefully, it motivates us to go and seek someone for our own self.(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)