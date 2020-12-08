Tales behind the morning raaga

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Venkatesa Suprabhatam plays in many Hindu households in India and now a book titled Venkatesa Suprabhatam: The Story of India’s Most Popular Prayer released in November takes us closer to this epic chant. The book is a translation of the prayer, a journey through its verses and also a deep dive into the history of its composition and the circumstances of its author. Bengaluru-based debut author Venkatesh Parthasarathy who is interested in the history of peninsular India and is a student of Sanskrit, tells us more about the book. Excerpts:

What kind of research went into digging the books/manuscripts to write the book?

I was fortunate to find teachers who encouraged my interest in the language as well as in researching such topics. The research was a combination of archival work along with meeting people who were connected to the prayer as well as scholars who were interested in such topics.

Most of the work was from secondary sources. The good thing about this kind of research is that the more you read the more you know how much more there is to learn. Every source led to more and the journey took a life of its own. The main places visited were Hyderabad, Tirupati and Chennai.

What all does the book comprise?

The book is a translation, traces the history of the recitation as well of its composition as well its contemporary history, and narrates some of the stories of the Puranas which the saint has referred to and is lastly a journey through the prayer.

How long did it take you to write the book?

It took around three years in all.

What in the book do you think will appeal to the average Indian devotee who is used to listening to or

reciting the Suprabatham?

Given the current state of uncertainty that all are facing, the Venkatesha Suprabhtam with its celebration of the Divine in routines of daily life assumes far greater importance. Knowing the stories of those who sustained this prayer through the centuries since the time of its composition makes us appreciate the virtues of humility and patience as good times and bad times follow one another.

What the book is about

The book (Westland Publications) translates the Venkatesa Suprabhatam, and also explores the history of its composition. An appeal to the lord to arise and save the world, the prayer is the first of four recitations that are sung together every morning in the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, where it was originally sung. Prativadi Bhayankaram Anna, who composed this prayer in the 15th century, was a saint, a poet and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The poet’s devotion shines through, most unforgettably in M S Subbulakshmi’s rendition, which rings through many south Indian homes in the mornings.